Paper: Estonian and Swedish police to cooperate over Kaja Kallas threat

Estonian and Swedish police are cooperating after the online death threat made to Reform Party chairman Kaja Kallas was traced to a person in Sweden, Delfi reported.

As the threat was made from Sweden the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) decided they would not open an investigation as they did not think it likely anything mentioned in the threat would be carried out.

Delfi asked will Estonian and Swedish officers find the threat-maker together, or will Swedish officers talk to the person on their behalf, but was given no answers by the PPA.

"The Estonian police are planning to cooperate with the Swedish police," Leana Loide, a spokesman for the PPA said.

On Friday, Delfi said, police have not yet communicated with the person or people who has made the threat.

--

