Estonia 200 leader: Threats should be discussed in public

Estonia 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas has called for anonymity to be stripped from people who make threats, and said these messages should be spoken about publicly.

Speaking on ETV's Ringvaade on Monday evening, Kallas said she has received many nasty comments when she has previously spoken about controversial topics in the media. So far she has ignored the senders of these messages and only replied to well-reasoned letters. Unlike Kallas, she noted, she has not received death threats.

Kallas believes these messages should be made public and discussed. If they contain a death threat, then they should be reported to police, she added.

"Their motive is getting bigger, the feeling of impunity is getting worse. The boundaries have already been pushed a long way," Kallas said. "Anonymity needs to be removed from these people, and hopefully it will work."

Kallas said the writers expect them to remain anonymous, which drives them to say things they would probably never say to someone's face.

She noted that letters sent to women are mostly sexual in tone or critical of their appearance. Receiving them was a depressing experience, she said, making her feel as if she were guilty of something. Kallas said politicians are expected to be strong, but these types of messages make her feel very vulnerable.

Kallas also believes the level of aggression in society has increased, and the amount of anonymous threatening letters and messages being sent is increasing as well.

Threats have become a topic of discussion in Estonia after Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas received a death and rape threat last Thursday which she reported to the police.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!