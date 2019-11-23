ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Justice chancellor: Take people making threats to court ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise.
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise recommends anyone who has been subject to anonymous insults or threats take their attackers to court for damages for non-patrimonial losses.

"My recommendation to people is — if you have it in you, take that anonymous threat-maker or person insulting you to court and seek damages," Madise said on Raadio Kuku program Nädala tegija.

She cited the fact that there have been several prior cases in which people who have been subject to anonymous attacks have received damages from the offender with the help of the courts, as it is possible in most cases to determine the identity of the individuals making anonymous comments. Should the knowledge spread that even anonymous insults can lead to punishment, that may have a preventive influence as well, she added.

The justice chancellor's recommendation came in response to a question by Kuku journalist Ulla Länts regarding the threats to which Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas and other women active in the public sphere have been subject, in whose case police chose not to launch a criminal investigation.

Madise acknowledged that the police act in accordance with the law, but added that laws can be changed by the Riigikogu. "It is only a question of whether stricter laws solve the problem; life has shown that that is not often the case," she added.

Based on Madise's reference to the Riigikogu's rights, Länts asked about recent comments made by Minister of the Interior and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Mart Helme, who said that the majority of the Riigkogu was braindead.

"It is unfortunately the case that when someone gets the ball rolling and demonstrates bad behavior, that can encourage others to do the same," the chancellor said. "Right now there are people connected to practically every party who have acted poorly and spoken horribly. This spreads, and the bar is lowered very quickly. This affects all of us, and is transmitted to schools and how we treat customer service."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ülle madisethreats
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

