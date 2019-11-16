ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Reform Party leader files death threat report with police

BNS
Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas.
Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas has filed a police report over a death threat.

Kallas, leader of the larger of the two opposition parties at the Riigikogu, and largest overall party by seats, noted on her social media account that she had received "...one jarring death threat", BNS reports.

Kallas noted that she had already reported the threat to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Kallas also said that Thursday had been a particularly stressful day, with a busy schedule forcing her to rise at 4 a.m. as well as "name-calling" on top of the death threat.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyppakaja kallasdeath threats
