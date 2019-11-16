Reform Party leader files death threat report with police

Kallas, leader of the larger of the two opposition parties at the Riigikogu, and largest overall party by seats, noted on her social media account that she had received "...one jarring death threat", BNS reports.

Kallas noted that she had already reported the threat to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Kallas also said that Thursday had been a particularly stressful day, with a busy schedule forcing her to rise at 4 a.m. as well as "name-calling" on top of the death threat.

