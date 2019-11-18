ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ratas: People, motives behind threats against Kallas must be identified

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) wrote on social media on Sunday that there is no place in Estonian society for such crude threats as received by opposition leader Kaja Kallas (Reform) last week, which constitute a serious blow to people's sense of security.

According to Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas, she received a crude death threat on Thursday, which she reported to the police.

The Facebook post in question stated, among other things, that 20-30 people "with a prison mentality" would be sent to rape her, and noted that "You (Kallas) are a priority on the list."

Ratas condemned the attack. "There is no place in Estonian society for such crude threats,which constitute a serious blow to our people's sense of security," he said.

"I'd like to acknowledge members of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) for their quick reaction, with which they determined that there is thankfully no actual danger posed by the threats sent to Kaja Kallas," the prime minister continued. "I am positive that the PPA takes all death threats very seriously in order to ensure the safety of our society and determine who and what motives are behind such acts."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri rataskaja kallas
