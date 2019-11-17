ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Police: Reform Party leader's life not in danger ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Reform Party chair Kaja Kallas.
Reform Party chair Kaja Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) say that Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas is not in any immediate danger, Baltic News Service reports.

Kallas reported a death threat she said she had received on Thursday, which the PPA is still investigating.

Kaido Saarniit, head of the Central Tallinn PPA district, told daily Postimees that Kallas had indeed filed a police report regarding the threat, but that her life was not in any danger at present.

"What I can confirm is that according to the information available to us, Kaja Kallas' life is not in danger," Saarniit told the daily.

"I would also like to emphasize, however, that the police takes threat reports seriously and we should always be informed of such incidents," he added.

When the circumstances of the incident have been determined,a decision will be taken whether to initiate criminal proceedings, BNS reports.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyppakaja kallascrime in estonia
