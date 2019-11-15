PPA seizes over 60 cannabis plants in Tallinn

Police and Border Guard (PPA) personnel seized over 60 cannabis plants and over 600 seedlings following a raid at a cannabis farm in Tallinn, Baltic News Service reports.

The items were confiscated following a search conducted, in the Põhja-Tallinn district of the Estonian capital on Friday, spokespersons for the PPA's Northern Prefecture said.

The seized items are to be examined forensically.

The owners of the farm claim they were growing cannabidiol (CBD) cannabis.

Media reports said this year the European Commission had classified CBD and other as a "novel food", meaning foodstuffs or ingredients which did not exist prior to May 1997. CBD products may in future be eligible for commerce, depending on how the EU rules.

However, samples previously taken from the same farm contained a higher than legally permitted level of the narcotic substance tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), BNS reports.

Rait Pikaro, head of service at the Northern Prefecture's office of criminal investigations said that people who want to cultivate cannabis for agricultural purposes must observe valid regulations to the letter, and use permitted seeds.

"We must be convinced that criminals are not engaging in narcotics business under the guise of growing industrial cannabis, thereby harming also the reputation of honest farmers," Pikaro said.

An investigation has been opened on the basis of the section of the Penal Code dealing with illegal growing of cannabis, According to BNS.

District Prosecutor Raigo Aas said that the plants will be taken to an examination venue first, and the decision about their fate will be made after the findings of the analysis, being carried out at the Institute of Forensic Science, have been received.

