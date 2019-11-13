ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Committee decides society is not ready for legalization of cannabis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A cannabis farm.
A cannabis farm. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Social Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu discussed an appeal to legalize cannabis on Tuesday but said consumption and health care costs would increase, and no further steps towards regularization are expected.

The authors of the statement put before the committee say legalization and regulation would help keep minors away from cannabis and increase tax revenues, but politicians disagreed saying Estonian society is not ready for the legalization of cannabis. 

Chairman of the Social Affairs Committee Tõnis Mölder (Center Party), said in Estonia's current political direction there are no plans to legalize or relax the rules around the use of cannabis.

However, activists who addressed the Riigikogu and collected more than a 1,000 signatures want the state to regulate the cannabis market, and impose taxes and an age limit on sales of 21 years.

EKRE member Oskar-Aleksander Lesment who carried out a self-conducted study of the black market today, concluded it is worth around €170 million in Estonia, taxing it would benefit the Treasury and regulate access to cannabis for minors.

But Mölder said: "The economic aspect or the benefits we get from it do not outweigh the health damage."

Helmen Kütt (SDE), deputy chairman of the Social Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, said legalization of cannabis would lead to a huge increase in health care costs, as well as human suffering. He believes that this would also lead to an increase in cannabis use.

Lesment said the consequences and costs are still issues that need to be dealt with in Estonia, but currently, the proceeds go to criminals. He urges politicians to investigate how the situation in Canada has changed since legalization was introduced last year.

"Let them go, see how regulation works there, talk to local experts, talk to local politicians about what was good, what was wrong, what's in favor, what's against, what the arguments are, what the developments are, and what the direction of their legislation is," he said.

Kütt said the number of retired people using cannabis in Canada has increased. "I don't think it should be an example to strive for," he added.

Last week, the government's Drug Prevention Commission also discussed the legalization of cannabis, and also did not support cannabis legalization. However, politicians believe that some issues could still be discussed.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

cannabis
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:44

Tallinn City Government to get crisis room emergency generator

13:12

SEB forecasts Estonian economy will slow down sharply

12:42

Kaja Kallas: Ratas needs to prove he is not hostage to EKRE

12:08

Disability rights group want law changed to make station staff offer help

11:37

International integration conference addresses multilingualism and identity

11:04

Committee decides society is not ready for legalization of cannabis

10:36

Centre Party leaders demand Kallas apologize for Ratas remarks

10:04

Turkish national gets suspended sentence after TV host traffic death

09:30

Huko Aaspõllu: Pharmacy reform has failed

09:02

Järvik: I haven't done anything that I should resign for

08:33

Prime Minister: Investigation will be launched into Järvik's activities

12.11

Power grid company Elering to invest €111 million with help of EU funds

12.11

State needs central coordinator in crisis situations

12.11

Toomas Sildam: Ministers' words carry double weight

12.11

14-year-old Tallinn Zoo lioness dies

12.11

Up to 46.3 million shares up for grabs in Coop Pank IPO next week

12.11

Tallinn does not support Reform's kindergarten language transition bill

12.11

Finance ministry analysis: more non-ethnic Estonian civil servants needed

12.11

Inflow of alcohol taxes increase by 10.7 percent

12.11

New EKRE minister Kaimar Karu in first interview: the weak need protection

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: