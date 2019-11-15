ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: Survey says Ratas is prefered prime minister

Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas after Esimene stuudio.
Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas after Esimene stuudio. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
A survey commissioned by newspaper Eesti Päevaleht on voters' preferences of who would be the best prime minister showed record support for Jüri Ratas in November.

In total, 36 percent of respondents consider Ratas (Centre) as the best possible head of government.

During the 18 months the survey has been carried out by the paper, Ratas has never had such a high level of support, the newspaper said. Ratas' previous record high was 35 percent in January and February 2019.

Support for Kaja Kallas, leader of the Reform Party, saw a drop in support of 5 percent from October to November, gaining 25 percent of respondents support.

The support levels for Ratas and Kallas differed by 11 percentage points in November, a difference that has not been seen since before the election in March.

Editor: Helen Wright

jüri rataskaja kallas
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

