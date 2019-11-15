Paper: Survey says Ratas is prefered prime minister

A survey commissioned by newspaper Eesti Päevaleht on voters' preferences of who would be the best prime minister showed record support for Jüri Ratas in November.

In total, 36 percent of respondents consider Ratas (Centre) as the best possible head of government.

During the 18 months the survey has been carried out by the paper, Ratas has never had such a high level of support, the newspaper said. Ratas' previous record high was 35 percent in January and February 2019.

Support for Kaja Kallas, leader of the Reform Party, saw a drop in support of 5 percent from October to November, gaining 25 percent of respondents support.

The support levels for Ratas and Kallas differed by 11 percentage points in November, a difference that has not been seen since before the election in March.

