Police identify people threatening Kaja Kallas

Police have identified the people, or persons, who may have been behind the social media account used to send threatening messages to Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas last week.

Kallas received a death threat on Facebook on Thursday which she reported to the police.

Kaido Saarniit, head of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Central Tallinn Police Station, said on Monday there is no probable threat in Estonia. He also told daily Postimees over the weekend that Kallas' life was not in danger.

"In assessing the threat we considered the content of the message sent and the possibility of acting on it and looked at previous social media posts made through the same account. We are continuing to try and contact the person who made the post," he added.

Saarniit said that if a person is threatened online or in a real-life conversation and the person poses a threat to their life and health, they must always be reported to the police.

"A threat is punishable if it presents a real threat or if there is a reason to believe that the threat could be acted on," Saarniit said.

The Facebook post which made the threat against Kallas said that 20-30 people "with a prison mentality" would be sent to rape her, and noted that "You (Kallas) are a priority on the list."

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) condemned the attack over the weekend. "There is no place in Estonian society for such crude threats, which constitute a serious blow to our people's sense of security," he said.

