Police arrest man caught stalking children in Tallinn

Police of the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) arrested a Latvian citizen on Monday who had stalked children in Tallinn. At the request of the Prosecutor's Office and with the permission of the courts, the Latvian citizen was taken into custody.

Last week, police received two reports of incidents in Tallinn in which a child was approached by a strange man. In one case, the incident led to the man dragging the child, who nonetheless managed to escape and run away; in the other case, a child was followed by the man on the street and felt afraid. The children were seven and 14 years old.

Hisko Vares, head of offenses against persons at the Criminal Bureau of the North Prefecture, said that the children did the right thing in telling their parents, who reported the incidents to the police.

Police arrested the 30-year-old Latvian citizen, a resident of Estonia, on Monday under suspicion of these incidents. The man's motives are to be determined in the course of the criminal investigation launched.

Marika Reintop, an assistant prosecutor in the Department for Juvenile Crimes and Crimes of Violence Committed in Close Relationships of the Northern District Prosecutor's Office, explained that while the man lacks a prior record, she still sought his arrest considering his persistence in seeking contact with children.

"While the children escaped the man in shock, the Prosecutor's Office believes that the suspect's removal from society is justified," Reintop said. "If allowed to remain free, he may continue his actions, and that would clearly pose a threat to other members of society."

The courts satisfied the request, and the man was taken into custody for a period of two months.

Other possible victims asked to contact police

According to Vares, the police currently know of two incidents, but it is possible that there have been more. Police are thus asking other possible victims to contact them.

"We are asking parents whose children have talked about similar incidents or who have information that may hint at similar episodes to report it by calling +372 5805 8200," he added.

The suspect, pictured above, is nearly 180 centimeters tall, with a slim build and dark blonde hair. He speaks Russian, and was wearing a black winter jacket with a fur ruff on the hood.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!