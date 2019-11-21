ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police arrest man caught stalking children in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Latvian citizen suspected of stalking children.
Latvian citizen suspected of stalking children. Source: PPA
News

Police of the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) arrested a Latvian citizen on Monday who had stalked children in Tallinn. At the request of the Prosecutor's Office and with the permission of the courts, the Latvian citizen was taken into custody.

Last week, police received two reports of incidents in Tallinn in which a child was approached by a strange man. In one case, the incident led to the man dragging the child, who nonetheless managed to escape and run away; in the other case, a child was followed by the man on the street and felt afraid. The children were seven and 14 years old.

Hisko Vares, head of offenses against persons at the Criminal Bureau of the North Prefecture, said that the children did the right thing in telling their parents, who reported the incidents to the police.

Police arrested the 30-year-old Latvian citizen, a resident of Estonia, on Monday under suspicion of these incidents. The man's motives are to be determined in the course of the criminal investigation launched.

Marika Reintop, an assistant prosecutor in the Department for Juvenile Crimes and Crimes of Violence Committed in Close Relationships of the Northern District Prosecutor's Office, explained that while the man lacks a prior record, she still sought his arrest considering his persistence in seeking contact with children.

"While the children escaped the man in shock, the Prosecutor's Office believes that the suspect's removal from society is justified," Reintop said. "If allowed to remain free, he may continue his actions, and that would clearly pose a threat to other members of society."

The courts satisfied the request, and the man was taken into custody for a period of two months.

Other possible victims asked to contact police

According to Vares, the police currently know of two incidents, but it is possible that there have been more. Police are thus asking other possible victims to contact them.

"We are asking parents whose children have talked about similar incidents or who have information that may hint at similar episodes to report it by calling +372 5805 8200," he added.

The suspect, pictured above, is nearly 180 centimeters tall, with a slim build and dark blonde hair. He speaks Russian, and was wearing a black winter jacket with a fur ruff on the hood.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

arrestsstalkingpolice and border guard board
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:31

Secretary of state's Järvik report: Minister exceeded his powers

15:30

Juhan Sarv appointed to Supreme Court

14:57

Ratas: Decision about Järvik's future will be made next week Updated

14:37

KFC expanding to Tartu, Narva in 2020

13:56

Tartu's Christmas village opens on Dec. 1

13:35

Statistics: Average gross hourly earnings continue to increase

13:02

Tallinn kindergartens increase fees

12:39

Police arrest man caught stalking children in Tallinn

12:04

Estonia defeats Denmark 9:4 in European Curling Championships

11:35

VTA deputy director: Thank Danes for uncovering listeria problem

11:02

Police: We take threats very seriously

10:31

Järvik issues draft order to release ministry secretary general

10:04

Paper: Bid for Patarei Sea Fortress more than €4.5 million

09:38

Ratas discusses bilateral cooperation with Dutch prime minister

09:08

E-services inaccessible after rats chew through wires

08:30

Suspicions of locals around minister's past land deal in Järvakandi

20.11

Paper: Russian oligarch Mikhail Abyzov was major Swedbank Estonia client

20.11

What the papers say: NATO, education and the PÖFF film festival

20.11

Riigikogu passes extraordinary €7 pension hike

20.11

Paper: Latvian minister of defense has no information about NATO plan B

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: