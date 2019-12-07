ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: Järvik 'bugging' device a simple WiFi signal amplifier

ERR News, ERR
Mart Järvik (EKRE).
Mart Järvik (EKRE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
An alleged bug former rural affairs minister Mart Järvik (EKRE) says he found in his office shortly before being released from the post, turned out to be a device for amplyfying WiFi signals, it is reported.

According to daily Postimees (link in Estonian), an unnamed source revealed that the device was not a bug, as Järvik had claimed earlier this week, during a public meeting in the south-western Estonian town of Tori.

The rural affairs ministry had said no such device had turned up, noting that security at the building housing the ministry, on Lai tänav in Tallinn's Old Town, was particularly tight. The prosecutor's office also said they were at a loss as to the claims.

Järvik said he had not physically seen any bugging device ,adding that it had been detecting using specialist equipment. Järvik was released from his post on Monday, Nov. 25. The previous Friday, as reported on ERR, he had emailed interior minister Mart Helme noting his concerns.

Järvik was released from office following claims he had abused his authority, been engaged in potential conflicts of interest and not been consistent about the timeline of becoming aware of Listeria outbreaks at a fish-packing company's premises. The controversies also took the rural affairs ministry's secretary-general Illar Lemetti with Järvik. News of Lemetti's release from office came barely hours before Järvik's was announced.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekreministry of rural affairsmart järvik
ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

