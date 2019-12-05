A spokesperson for the Office of the Prosecutor General said they cannot comment on claims by former rural affairs minister Mart Järvik that he found a listening device in his office at the Ministry of Rural Affairs.

"We do not have information on what Mart Järvik is talking about. But if a person finds a technical device the legality or validity of which they doubt either at home or work, they should immediately notify law enforcement for an assessment of the situation," Kairi Küngas from the Office of the Prosecutor General's press department told ERR.

"Only a court can authorize surveillance," Küngas added. Asked whether a surveillance permit has been issued by a court, Küngas could not answer.

"The Prosecutor's Office does not consider it necessary or feasible to comment on the assumptions and opinions expressed in the media," a spokesperson had said earlier in the day.

Järvik, a politician for the Conservative People's Party who was recently forced to leave the government said during a meeting with voters that he found a bug in his office at the Ministry of Rural Affairs when still serving as minister using a device given to him by Chairman of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).

Henn Põlluaas told ERR that while he does own a device for detecting bugs he ordered online, he will neither confirm nor deny allowing Mart Järvik to use it. The Riigikogu speaker added that he has not found any bugs using the device himself.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas told ERR that he does not know whether Järvik was under surveillance or not. "I do not have powers to listen to anyone," he said.

