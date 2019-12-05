ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prosecution: We do not know what Järvik is talking about ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
{{1575551040000 | amCalendar}}
Mart Järvik.
Mart Järvik. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A spokesperson for the Office of the Prosecutor General said they cannot comment on claims by former rural affairs minister Mart Järvik that he found a listening device in his office at the Ministry of Rural Affairs.

"We do not have information on what Mart Järvik is talking about. But if a person finds a technical device the legality or validity of which they doubt either at home or work, they should immediately notify law enforcement for an assessment of the situation," Kairi Küngas from the Office of the Prosecutor General's press department told ERR.

"Only a court can authorize surveillance," Küngas added. Asked whether a surveillance permit has been issued by a court, Küngas could not answer.

"The Prosecutor's Office does not consider it necessary or feasible to comment on the assumptions and opinions expressed in the media," a spokesperson had said earlier in the day.

Järvik, a politician for the Conservative People's Party who was recently forced to leave the government said during a meeting with voters that he found a bug in his office at the Ministry of Rural Affairs when still serving as minister using a device given to him by Chairman of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).

Henn Põlluaas told ERR that while he does own a device for detecting bugs he ordered online, he will neither confirm nor deny allowing Mart Järvik to use it. The Riigikogu speaker added that he has not found any bugs using the device himself.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas told ERR that he does not know whether Järvik was under surveillance or not. "I do not have powers to listen to anyone," he said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ekreministry of rural affairshenn põlluaasoffice of the prosecutor generalmart järvik
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
17:26

Agu Leinfeld: Let us have an internet-free day in Estonia

17:25

Mart Järvik's letter to Helme about alleged eavesdropping

17:05

Tänak gets first taste of Hyundai i20

16:37

Court to discuss releasing juvenile convicted of spying for FSB early

16:00

RIA: ID card can now be used with latest Mozilla Firefox update

15:39

Farmers' protest to bring over 100 tractors to Toompea

15:25

Prosecution: We do not know what Järvik is talking about Updated

14:35

Audit office: Rail Baltic project deadline is 'probably not realistic'

14:06

Coalition reverses position on pharmacy reform

13:28

Family of five contract dysentery

13:05

Former minister says he found listening device in Ministry of Rural Affairs

12:38

Convicted traitor Herman Simm released from jail on probation Updated

12:27

Aidu wind farm brothers defiant on turbines

12:02

Senior police officer arrested on suspicion of embezzlement

11:29

Ratas supports EKRE's candidate for Minister of Rural Affairs

10:29

Estonian footballers across Europe have mixed success

10:03

ERSO appoints Olari Elts new chief conductor, musical director

09:32

Gallery: Jüri Ratas attends working dinner with Donald Trump

09:20

Ott Tänak tests with Hyundai for first time Updated

09:01

Burning Man festival hedgehog to come to Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: