ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Mart Järvik's letter to Helme about alleged eavesdropping ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Mart Järvik (EKRE).
Mart Järvik (EKRE). Source: ERR
News

ERR has at its disposal an email Mart Järvik sent to Minister of the Interior Mart Helme when still serving as rural affairs minister on the morning of November 22 after he began to suspect illegal surveillance activity in his office. Mart Helme did not immediately tackle the issue.

ERR News publishes the letter as a direct translation.

 

From: Mart Järvik <Mart.Jarvik@agri.ee>
Sent: Friday, November 22, 2019 8:19 AM
To: Mart Helme <mart.helme@siseministeerium.ee>
Subject: Suspicion
Hello!
I have come to suspect illegal surveillance of what goes on in the minister's office.
Listening or other kind of devices could be installed.
I request an official sweep of my office by a relevant committee today.
Best regards
Mart Järvik
minister
Ministry of Rural Affairs
______________________________
mart.jarvik@agri.ee
625 6103
Lai tn 39 // Lai tn 41 / 15056 Tallinn / www.agri.ee

 

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs told ERR on Thursday that a letter was received on November 22, but the interior minister was unable to address the matter immediately.

"The rural affairs minister was removed from office at the beginning of the new week," the spokesperson told ERR. Järvik's last day as minister was November 25.

Järvik said during a meeting with voters recently that he found a bug on the ceiling of his office, local paper Pärnu Postimees reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Rural Affairs said they have not found a listening device on the ceiling of the minister's office as claimed by former minister Mart Järvik.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Prosecutor General said they cannot comment on Järvik's claims that there were surveillance devices in his office.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ministry of rural affairsmart järvikillegal surveillance
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
17:26

Agu Leinfeld: Let us have an internet-free day in Estonia

17:25

Mart Järvik's letter to Helme about alleged eavesdropping

17:05

Tänak gets first taste of Hyundai i20

16:37

Court to discuss releasing juvenile convicted of spying for FSB early

16:00

RIA: ID card can now be used with latest Mozilla Firefox update

15:39

Farmers' protest to bring over 100 tractors to Toompea

15:25

Prosecution: We do not know what Järvik is talking about Updated

14:35

Audit office: Rail Baltic project deadline is 'probably not realistic'

14:06

Coalition reverses position on pharmacy reform

13:28

Family of five contract dysentery

13:05

Former minister says he found listening device in Ministry of Rural Affairs

12:38

Convicted traitor Herman Simm released from jail on probation Updated

12:27

Aidu wind farm brothers defiant on turbines

12:02

Senior police officer arrested on suspicion of embezzlement

11:29

Ratas supports EKRE's candidate for Minister of Rural Affairs

10:29

Estonian footballers across Europe have mixed success

10:03

ERSO appoints Olari Elts new chief conductor, musical director

09:32

Gallery: Jüri Ratas attends working dinner with Donald Trump

09:20

Ott Tänak tests with Hyundai for first time Updated

09:01

Burning Man festival hedgehog to come to Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: