Mart Järvik's letter to Helme about alleged eavesdropping

ERR has at its disposal an email Mart Järvik sent to Minister of the Interior Mart Helme when still serving as rural affairs minister on the morning of November 22 after he began to suspect illegal surveillance activity in his office. Mart Helme did not immediately tackle the issue.

ERR News publishes the letter as a direct translation.

From: Mart Järvik <Mart.Jarvik@agri.ee>

Sent: Friday, November 22, 2019 8:19 AM

To: Mart Helme <mart.helme@siseministeerium.ee>

Subject: Suspicion

Hello!

I have come to suspect illegal surveillance of what goes on in the minister's office.

Listening or other kind of devices could be installed.

I request an official sweep of my office by a relevant committee today.

Best regards

Mart Järvik

minister

Ministry of Rural Affairs

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs told ERR on Thursday that a letter was received on November 22, but the interior minister was unable to address the matter immediately.

"The rural affairs minister was removed from office at the beginning of the new week," the spokesperson told ERR. Järvik's last day as minister was November 25.

Järvik said during a meeting with voters recently that he found a bug on the ceiling of his office, local paper Pärnu Postimees reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Rural Affairs said they have not found a listening device on the ceiling of the minister's office as claimed by former minister Mart Järvik.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Prosecutor General said they cannot comment on Järvik's claims that there were surveillance devices in his office.

