What the papers say: EKRE's new candidate, climate strikes, and chickens

Papers on Friday, Nov. 29 were dominated by news about the Black Friday sales and listeria, but here are a selection of other stories that were also reported.

All links in Estonian.

New EKRE minister is 'suitable' for the job

Maaleht asked farmers what they thought of EKRE's new candidate Arvo Aller, chairman of the Ida-Viru County Farmers' Union, for the Minister of Rural Affairs. Of the four farmers the newpaper asked, three said he would be a suitable minister for the job.and said he was very experienced as a farmer. "He has is very knowledgable and has a good overview of the agricultural sector... Arvo is a highly respected person in the agricultural community," said Kalle Hamburg, potato farmer and Chairman of the Estonian Farmers' Confederation. Chairman of Tartu Farmers' Union Jaan Sõrra said while he had not personally been advised by Aller those who have "greatly appreciate him" and said he is "a very good consultant".

Maaleht also asked former minister of agriculture Jaanus Marrandi what he thought of Aller, who said he had met Aller several times. The new ministerial candidate has made an impression of being a pragmatic and businesslike person, he said but added that politics can be tough and a "challenge" if you don't know how the system works.

Marrandi said one of the new minister's first tests will be the new budget period of the European Union, where Estonia's positions need to be protected. "We need more support," he said.

Postimees asked another former minister of agriculture Ivari Padar who said Aller "is a person who certainly knows the whole rural area from the inside" but added it was difficult to say if this would be enough to make him a good minister. "On the one hand, you need to be aware of the field, and, on the other hand, be the leader of a large team," he said, adding that Järvik had not had these qualities as a minister.

Climate Stikes back

Õhtuleht, Postimees, and Delfi reported on the Fridays for Future climate strike marches that took place in Tallinn on Friday. Protesters waved banners and placards and gathered at Toompea outside the Riigikogu. Both outlets have galleries of the event. Protests also took place in Tartu, Pärnu, and Kärdla.

Chicken welfare

Tartu Postimees reported that several concerned citizens had turned to the Estonian Animal Welfare Society (ELS) over the family of chickens who will be part of Tartu's Village of Light this Christmas. The ELS responded saying: "We believe that domestic animals in the urban environment should not be forbidden, but that they must be guaranteed safe and natural conditions." Adding: "The chickens must feel well in the center of Tartu and not be disturbed by what is happening around them."

The chickens will be installed in their new home on Sunday. "Travelling from the farm to the city for Christmas will be a beige silkie rooster, a silkie chicken, mini cochin bantam chickens, an Italian Leghorn and one nice chicken from no breed in particular" said Tartu City Government in a press release.

The organisers of the Village of Light are calling on everyone, big and small alike, to suggest names for the five chickens and the rooster who will be arriving in the city. The naming competition is open on the webpage.

Icons return after 25 years

Two icons stolen from Häädemeste Orthodox Church have reappeared after 25 years, Pärnu Postimees reported. Stolen in 1994 with nine others, the icons were returned to the National Heritage Board by a citizen who requested anonymity. The two icons have now been put back in the church.

20,000 trips made in CityBee's cars in first month

Delfi writes that approximately 20,000 trips were made by 8,000 people in the rental company's first month in Tallinn.

"In Tallinn, CityBee passenger cars have been adopted much faster than in Riga or Vilnius. The average number of trips per day is four in Tallinn, three in Riga and six in Vilnius. Considering the population of Tallinn, this is an excellent result," said Britta-Liisa Ait, Head of CityBee Estonia.

The Lithuanian-based company brought 135 Fiat 500s to the streets of Tallinn on Oct. 25, and three weeks later added 15 Toyota Corolla hybrid vehicles.

--

