Ratas supports EKRE's candidate for Minister of Rural Affairs

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) met with Arvo Aller, candidate for the Minister of Rural Affairs, nominated by the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), and will propose him for the role to President Kersti Kaljulaid next week.

Ratas said the meeting gave him the impression Aller is hard-working and likeable. "We talked about rural life and what should be done in the Ministry of Rural Affairs. It is important to rebuild the relationship of trust and peace of mind in the Ministry of Rural Affairs and its agencies and the entire agricultural sector," Ratas told ERR.

Ratas said he will put forward Aller as the next minister to the president next week.

Ratas added that agriculture is important. "I hope that the Minister will come with commitment and a spirit of cooperation, and very important in the agricultural budget negotiations in the European Union, to support our farmers.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!