Rural affairs minister nominates new ministry secretary general

Aller, who became minister at the end of November, submitted his proposal to the coalition government Thursday, following Saron putting forward her candidacy on Wednesday. Aller had started the process for finding a new secretary general in mid-December.

Saron had until Wednesday been a management board member of the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce (EPKK).

The ministry's former secretary general, Illar Lemetti, was released from office by the government on the same day the previous minister, Mart Järvik (EKRE). Lemetti, who had been in the role many year, stood charged with non-cooperation with Järvik; the latter faced charges of interfering in the work of agencies under the ministry's remit, as well as conflict of interest accusations connected with an EU subsidy fraud case and Listeria outbreaks found at a fish processing plant near Tallinn.

