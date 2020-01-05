Candidate found to replace secretary general at Ministry of Rural Affairs

A candidate for the vacant position of the secretary general of the Ministry of Rural Affairs who is expected to start at the ministry on January 9 if approved by a selection committee.

The candidate is Tiina Saron, a former member of the Board of the Agricultural Chamber.

Minister for Rural Affairs Arvo Aller told Delfi that Saron is a candidate and will hopefully take office after the next government meeting on January 9.

Saron must first be approved by the senior management selection committee which is appointed by the government.

Since September 2016, Saron has been a member of the Board of the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce. Her areas of responsibility were the agro-processing industry, trade, export and marketing.

Saron graduated from the Estonian Academy of Agriculture in 1982 as a Dairy Technologist and in 2002 as a Master of Business Administration at the University of Tartu.

Prior to the Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, Saron was CEO of the Estonian Dairy Association for 13 years. In addition, she has participated as an expert in several international projects.

In December, the government appointed her as a member of the council of the Estonian University of Life Sciences.

The previous Chancellor of the Ministry of Rural Affairs, Illar Lemetti, was dismissed by the government in November due to a lack of cooperation between the Minister of Rural Affairs and the Secretary General.

--

