ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: Good offer needs to be made to people about nuclear power ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Chris Dahlgren BWRX-300 Chief Engineer, Jon W. Ball, Kalev Kallemets; Douglas MacDonald, Dale Fennell.
Chris Dahlgren BWRX-300 Chief Engineer, Jon W. Ball, Kalev Kallemets; Douglas MacDonald, Dale Fennell. Source: Fermi Energia
News

Postimees interviewed Kalev Kallemets who is in charge of investigating whether nuclear power should be introduced in Estonia, he said a good offer needs to be made to local people and that they agree to a reactor being built in their area.

Postimees writes that Kallemets, a former Reform Party member, has joined Fermi Energia along with former Eesti Energia head Sandor Liive "and a handful of nuclear scientist" to investigate the possibility of building a plant in 2030, and preparatory work and analysis is currently ongoing which suggests 55 percent of people support considering the idea.

Kallemets said building a reactor in a nature reserve or densely populated area is obviously out of the question, but by the sea is one option, "although a recent study showed that nuclear power is most positively viewed in Tartu, the Emajõgi River is out of the question because the river is too small," Kallemets said.

One of the biggest challenges is getting local people on board wherever it is built, and he wants to avoid the same fate as the pulp mill which was planned to be built near Tartu but did not have the support of local people, "empty promises will do nothing! We must make a concrete and good offer," he said.

Kallemets acknowledged that people may be wary about the idea of nuclear power because of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986, but said Estonians, who have a high trust in technology, should look towards good examples of what it can do in Finland and Sweden instead and that it is one of the safest forms of energy, adding an Estonian plant would be smaller than a Finnish plant and estimates it could cost €900 million.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

nuclear power
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:35

Omniva: Finnish postal strike affecting mail, packages to and from Finland

16:18

Helme accuses press of Järvik's dismissal

16:14

Paper: Estonian and Swedish police to cooperate over Kaja Kallas threat

16:01

Seeder on Järvik dismissal: It was the right choice

16:01

President, prime minister to discuss political situation Monday afternoon

15:49

Paper: Plans to start Baltic German Museum discussed

15:28

Veterinary and Food board suspends operations at M.V.Wool factories

15:22

Martin Helme: Coalition will not collapse if Järvik leaves office

15:03

Coalition decides to dismantle pharmacy reform bill

14:38

Estonian chocolate maker clinches international awards

14:12

Two children get stranded on Tallinn sea ice

13:44

Student research papers in spotlight at Haapsalu language day event

13:13

Paper: Good offer needs to be made to people about nuclear power

12:59

Protesters picket Tallinn Kaubamaja over battery farm egg sales

12:41

Opposition leaders: Lemetti dismissal EKRE-led pressure on civil servants

12:22

Finnair cancels all Tallinn-Helsinki flights due to strike in Finland

12:06

Paper: E-residency is soft power five years after launch

11:48

Traffic restrictions in Tallinn during Ukrainian president visit on Tuesday

11:29

Lemetti to take dismissal from rural affairs ministry to court

11:11

Trade unions, employers to sign minimum wage hike agreement

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: