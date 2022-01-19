Estonia could get a nuclear power plant says prime minister

Kaja Kallas addressing the Riigikogu.
Kaja Kallas addressing the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia could get a nuclear power plant in the future to help safeguard the economy from the price of the energy crisis, daily newspaper Postimees reported on Wednesday.

The paper wrote that Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) agree but remain cautious when talking about nuclear power.

"I take a positive attitude toward nuclear energy;" Kallas told Postimees.

"If we want to talk about energy independence, we should bet on nuclear," Aas said.

Preparations for a nuclear plant in Estonia have been ongoing since the summer of 2020 when then Environment Minister Rene Kokk put together a nuclear energy working group.

One member of the latter is Fermi Energia that represents a group of entrepreneurs interested in constructing a small nuclear reactor in Estonia

Editor: Helen Wright

