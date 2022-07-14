The state seeks a contractor to revise the draft nuclear law

The State Shared Service Centre (RTK) has launched a call for tenders to update a 15-year-old draft nuclear law and map the legal framework for launching a nuclear program.

According to the brief summary of the Tuesday-opened bid, the objective is to compile an analysis of the existing nuclear and radiation safety legislation in Estonia, as well as an overview of the legal framework necessary for the adoption of nuclear energy.

In addition, the successful bidder will be asked to provide a proposal for developing a draft nuclear law, update the document and write an explanatory memorandum.

The current nuclear law proposal dates back to 2007.

The anticipated bid volume is €100,000, and the deadline for bids is August 2.

The nuclear energy working group (NEPIO) was established by the government in April of last year.

The working group's goal is to analyze the possibility of introducing nuclear energy in Estonia and present its findings and recommendations to the government. The environment minister is expected to provide the government with an interim report on the working group's findings by September of this year, followed by a full report by the end of 2023. The working group's final report should include a mapping of sectoral laws and development needs, as well as a feasible indicative timeframe and cost estimate.

