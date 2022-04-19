Greens: Nuclear energy threat to security

News
Estonian Greens chairmen Marko Kaasik (left) and Johanna Maria Tõugu.
Estonian Greens chairmen Marko Kaasik (left) and Johanna Maria Tõugu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The council of the non-parliamentary Estonian Greens has sent a letter to the government where it describes nuclear energy as a serious security threat in light of the Ukraine conflict and asks the government to cease all relevant activities.

"Nuclear energy is a serious security risk. The Estonian Greens demand attention be paid to potential nuclear disaster scenarios in connection with nuclear power plants and nuclear waste storage sites in Ukraine. Hostilities around Ukrainian nuclear facilities, following the Russian Federation's military aggression, could put at risk people's lives and health in Ukraine and other countries due to the chance of radioactive fallout caused by fighting," the address reads.

"Nuclear waste, the movement of which is virtually untraceable today, could be used to create dirty bombs. Ukrainian authorities have said that over 100 samples of highly radioactive material that is deadly if not properly handled were stolen from Chernobyl during the Russian occupation. It is presently unknown what happened to these extremely dangerous materials. While this level of anarchy at a nuclear site is unprecedented, it could happen again in situations where there is fighting around nuclear plants or storage facilities," the Greens added.

"In this light, the Estonian Greens ask the government to cease all manner of activities aimed at constructing a nuclear power plant in Estonia, the party's council said in its address.

The Greens described a nuclear plant and spent nuclear fuel as extreme risks in the case of war and a potential target for terrorism.

Russian troops have attacked nuclear sites in Ukraine because the defenders dare not fire on them.

The Greens find that the government and ministries' activities should be aimed at developing safe renewable energy, including wind, solar and hydrogen solutions.

"Estonia's national security depends on independent and scattered energy," the party added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Government approves €730 million supplementary budget

17:38

Elering CEO: LNG terminal a security policy, not a business project

17:06

Estonian biathlon team's new service truck sparking international interest

16:44

Influenza spreading rapidly in Estonia this spring

16:13

US Embassy launches 100-day program marking century of US-Estonia relations

15:50

Health minister: Constructing Tallinn Hospital crucial

15:18

Expert: Offenses on the eastern front in Ukraine could last a few weeks

14:44

Greens: Nuclear energy threat to security

14:11

Anti-corruption committee turns to police over EKRE MP expenses benefits

13:43

Zelenskyy hands Ukrainian EU accession answers to diplomat Matti Maasikas

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

18.04

Paper: Biggest shipwreck of its kind unearthed at Tallinn construction site

18.04

Estonian ambassador: Finland likely to join NATO by end of year

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

18.04

Protesters again gather in front of German and French embassies in Tallinn

18.04

Photos: Bronze Soldier monument in Tallinn vandalized

18.04

National aviation group Nordica buys Airbus A320

18.04

Expert: Ukraine has opted for attrition tactics

18.04

US security experts: Strategy to defend the Baltics needs to be overhauled

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: