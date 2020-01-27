ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Environmental associations: Nuclear plant would entail significant risks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Location of nuclear power plants in the Baltic Sea region.
Location of nuclear power plants in the Baltic Sea region. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Council of Environmental NGOs (EKO) finds the establishment of a nuclear power plant in Estonia would entail significant risks.

The EKO said establishing a Generation III+ small reactor in Estonia would add to environmental problems, not help resolve them and would need to operate for at least 40 years to pay back the investment. There should be further investment on renewable energy solutions instead, the NGO believe.  

The operation of a Generation III+ module reactor, which the company Fermi Energia is planning to establish in Estonia, would require the country to start depositing radioactive waste of life-threatening radiation levels, whose safety Estonia would have to ensure at its own expense for thousands of years, EKO said. 

History also shows the danger of large-scale accidents always continues to be present in Generation II and III power plants. Although there are plants in Estonia's neighborhood already now, the establishment of a new local plant would increase the risk of accidents further, EKO said.  

To keep the new plant running, Estonia would need to import nuclear fuel, technology and know-how. That would put Estonia in a constant dependence on external suppliers, the NGO said.

EKO said the establishment of a plant would mean more for the state than just the issuance of a construction permit. It entails a need for rearrangements and finding of resources in several areas starting with new laws and training of officials, and ending with the establishment of a safety infrastructure and creating initial awareness in residents.

Considering the risks and the fact that more environment-friendly and safer alternatives exist, EKO is not in favor of the establishment of a plant in Estonia on the planned terms. EKO said it will consider a review of its stance when Generation IV nuclear plants effectively proven to be safe, which recycle nuclear waste, have been established in the world.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

nuclear powerestonian council of environmental ngos
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:02

Paper: Estonia preparing for coronavirus with help from Sweden

17:38

Environmental associations: Nuclear plant would entail significant risks

17:09

Russia extends e-visas for Far East to 53 countries including Estonia

16:47

What the papers say: Freshwater mussels and Estonians in the Gambia

16:31

Estonia's seventh member of European Parliament starts work on Monday

16:04

Ministers: We took justice chancellor pension reform comments on board

15:31

Stats: Industrial and consumer confidence rise, retail confidence falls

15:10

Government sending pension reform bill to Riigikogu with confidence vote

14:51

Gallery: Holocaust Remembrance Day service held in Tallinn

14:44

Top officials paid bonuses for extra work, says Interior Ministry

14:14

Former principal of Kiviõli High School joins education NGO

13:51

Narva worried about declining population

13:32

Obesity epidemic continues in Estonia

12:54

€4.2 million Nõmme roadworks to see Tähetorni street close to late November

12:26

Small parties looking to work together at local elections

12:10

Government to put finishing touches on pension reform bill Monday

11:51

Kaljulaid: 'We need to remember our past today more than ever'

11:32

Paper: Police issue record number of traffic fines in 2019

11:09

Kiik: Flexible benefits system needed to tackle changing labor market

10:53

New phys ed syllabus to increase volume of instruction, retain grades

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: