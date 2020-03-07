Fermi Energia exploring Tõstamaa as potential location for nuclear plant

Fermi Energia, an Estonian company exploring the possibility to set up a small modular nuclear plant of up to 300 megawatts in Estonia, is looking at the region of Tõstamaa as one potential location for the would-be power plant, Pärnu Postimees wrote on Friday.

Such plant, which rather would represent the lower end of the scale by world standards, would cover an estimated one-quarter of Estonia's domestic demand and help achieve the climate goals, the developer says.

Fermi Energia CEO Kalev Kallemets told the newspaper that a survey of potential locations will be carried out this year to preclude locations that are not suitable. After the completion of that analysis it will become clear whether the sea coast in the Tõstamaa area in western Estonia could make the shortlist of potential locations.

The building could start in 2030 and the construction work of the power plant could take up to ten years. The estimated cost is up to €1 billion.

Fermi Energia also has been looking at the Viru-Nigula rural municipality on Estonia's North Coast as a potential location, along with Pakri Peninsula in the country's northwest. At the end of last year, representatives of the company met with Pärnu Mayor Romek Kosenkranius.

Kosenkranius emphasized at the time that the meeting was just one get together held for the purpose of informing where no promises were made or agreements concluded.

