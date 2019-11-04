ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn mayor confirms free kindergarten meals next year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Kindergarten meals in Tallinn are to be free next year (picture is illustrative).
Kindergarten meals in Tallinn are to be free next year (picture is illustrative). Source: PM/SCANPIX BALTICS
News

Tallinn kindergartens will start offering free meals from 2020, covered by the city government's budget.

The city government had already announced the move in its draft budget, in October, noting that this would include meals at private kindergartens.

Speaking on Coffee+, ETV's Russian-language magazine show, on Monday morning, Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart confirmed the move.

"It used to be the case that there was a choice between free meals and a free place," Kõlvart said, going on to say that the situation with free kindergarten places overall was a little more complicated.

Opposition Reform Party has tabled a bill to make kindergarten education free for all from Sept. 1 2020, saying that this would cost about €6 million.

However, Kõlvart said that this figure was an underestimation.

"Although the opposition claims that free places in kindergartens would cost the city only €6 million, in fact, the free food that we introduced two years ago alone costs so much. The correct figure is €16-17 million," he said.

Reform had put the figure at €6 million for the latter part of 2020 (i.e. from Sept. 1), however, not a full year.

Kõlvart also noted that there was an option for children from low-income families to get kindergarten places free already, adding that in other parts of the country, for instance Tartu, even meals at kindergartens have to be paid for.

Reform's city government chair Kristen Michal said that abolishing the fees would save families with one child in kindergarten €854 per year, and those with two, €1,708 per year.

Michal proposed finding the bulk of the €6 million by discontinuing Tallinna TV, seen as the mouthpiece of the ruling Centre Party, altogether. The channel stopped broadcasting last month, but still creates online content, it is reported. Other sources, Michal said, could result from more efficient public-private procurements for city contracts.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

etv+tallinn city governmentmihhail kõlvartkindergartenskindergartens in tallinn
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:32

Finance minister: Second pillar pension reform not like Brexit

14:41

Lufthansa launches Tallinn-Munich route

14:19

Economic affairs ministry submits bill to streamline accommodation sector

13:40

Baltika to lay off over 300 workers in Estonia

13:08

Bank of Estonia chief: I agree with IMF that Estonian economy slowing

12:32

IMF: Estonia needs measures to boost productivity

12:03

Eesti Laul deadline this Wednesday

11:37

Kontaveit places 26th in last WTA rankings of the year

11:35

Watch again: IMF press conference at Bank of Estonia Updated

10:29

Tallinn mayor confirms free kindergarten meals next year

10:19

Pork price increase in China affecting Estonian market

09:42

Foreign minister advises against any Russian victory day presidential visit

08:58

Gallery: Filmmaker and artist Priit Vaher's work exhibited at ERR newshouse

08:32

Hunt's Colts lose to Steelers

08:03

Feature: Foreigners face challenges buying real estate in Estonia

03.11

Gallery: Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Maicel Uibo talk sports on Hommik Anuga

03.11

President appoints new foreign trade, IT minister

03.11

Trains to start running to Turba next month

03.11

Ratas visits Võru County to inspect previous weekend's storm damage

03.11

Operation Tractable introduces British Army personnel to the sauna

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: