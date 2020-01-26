ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Startup Estonia creates new startup database

BNS
Startup Week Tallinn festival 2019. Source: ERR
Startup Estonia has unveiled a new database which provides a detailed statistical overview of the startup companies operating in Estonia and developments in the sector.

So far 988 startup companies are included in the database managed by Startup Estonia. The data is provided by startups, information compiled by Startup Estonia from public sources and data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.

Companies which are included have been in business for 10 years or less and are oriented towards rapid global growth, whose product or service and business model are globally scalable.

The database includes the name, registry code and year of founding of the startup company, but also more detailed information about the sector of activity and technologies used, descriptions of products and services, information on the number of employees and labor taxes paid, revenue and investments.

Manager of Startup Estonia Maarika Truu said: "We have been managing the data of Estonian startups for about three years, but have now taken our best knowledge to the next level with the introduction of a new modern platform. To our knowledge, the Estonian database is now the most comprehensive startup database in the world."

Co-founder of Bolt and the president of Estonian Startup Leaders Club, Martin Villig, said that the updated database creates the basis for strengthening and growing our startup ecosystem.

"The Estonian startup sector/ecosystem has continuously grown 30 percent for quite some years now, contributing more significantly to our economy. The Estonian Startup Database supports that - the startups joined with the database are visible to potential investors, clients, cooperation partners and the community," he added.

Startup Estonia will draw up statistical overviews based on the database, but users can also create their own reports using different filters. Startups can be filtered by industry and technology used, business model, and development stage. 

Editor: Helen Wright

