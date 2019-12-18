Portable car wash app raises €1 million in five days

Estonian mobile car wash company UpSteam launched a campaign to raise €1 million on the Funderbeam platform last week and hit the target in just five days, Postimees writes .

Several investors who invested in UpSteam in the first round toward the beginning of the year wanted to top up their investment in the recent one that closed after just five days. The company attracted a total of 760 investors from 20 countries.

UpSteam plans to use the money to expand its platform and move to three new markets: Norway, Poland and Germany.

The mobile car wash service is currently available in Estonia and Finland. Its service allows users to book a carwash via its mobile app, without having to go anywhere, as a carwasher will come to the address given.

--

