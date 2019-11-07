Gallery: New foreign trade and IT minister Kaimar Karu starts work

Incoming foreign trade and IT minister Kaimar Karu took his oath of office at the Riigikogu Thursday.

Karu was appointed by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Friday, replacing Kert Kingo who resigned the previous week, though he is not an EKRE member.

"I wish the new minister the strength and capacity for taking office," Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said of the appointment.

"The Foreign Trade and Information Technology Minister's portfolio is very important for our country and also for the private sector. The Minister's task is to open export markets and opportunities for cooperation to our entrepreneurs abroad, and further developing our digital success story," Ratas continued.

Karu, who has a 20-year career in the IT sector under his belt, was appointed Saturday by president Kersti Kaljulaid.

Karu had been living in London in recent years, according to media reports.

He attended his first cabinet meeting on Thursday as well.

