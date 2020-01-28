ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Three ERR staff honored in annual state decorations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
ERR's Tarmo Tiisler thought he was going to a regular meeting, ended up learning he was to be honored by the president.
Open gallery
18 photos
Photo: ERR's Tarmo Tiisler thought he was going to a regular meeting, ended up learning he was to be honored by the president. Author: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Three current ERR staff were among the 114 people honored by President Kersti Kaljulaid's annual state decorations, announced as per tradition in late January, even though the president herself is in Antarctica.

All recipients have been recognized for their dedication to their work and communities, and contributions to making life in Estonia better.

The three honored were: Vikerraadio editor-in-chief Piret Kriivan, who received the Order of the White Star, 5th Class, ETV journalist Vahur-Üllar Kersna (Order of the White Star, 4th Class) and veteran sports news journalist Tarmo Tiisler, who was awarded the Order of the White Star, 5th Class.

Tarmo Tiisler in particular was surprised by his colleagues Tuesday morning when, thinking he was en route to a meeting at the News House, was presented with a bouquet and congratulations on his recognition (see gallery above).

"I can't say anything. I really can't say anything," Tarmo said straight after.

I think I'm generally on the air with a lot of talk, but I can't say anything right now," he added (link in Estonian).

President Kersti Kaljulaid digitally signed off on this year's awards, which will be presented on independence day, Februar 24, from the Admiral Bellingshausen, a sailing vessel anchored off Antarctica, which has been on an expedition marking the 200th anniversary of the continent's discovery.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

errstate decorationspresidential awards
