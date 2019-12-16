ETV presenters herald festive season with traditional song

Presenters from ERR's TV channel ETV were on hand Sunday morning to inject a little festive fun into magazine show Hommik Anuga.

Singing the traditional Christmas ditty "Aisakell", to a melody more familiar to some of our readers as "Jingle Bells", TV personalities more well-known for spoken roles rather than sung included Urmas Vaino, Katrin Viirpalu, Owe Petersell, Liisu Lass, Johannes Tralla, Astrid Kannel, Tarmo Tiisler and Anna Pihl, as well as the show's presenter Anu Välba herself.

