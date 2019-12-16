ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Nationwide Christmas peace declared in Jõgeva

Christmas Peace declared in Jõgeva. Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Photo: Christmas Peace declared in Jõgeva. Sunday, December 15, 2019. Author: Jõgeva Municipal Council
Bishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Joel Luhamets declared the Christmas Peace for all of Estonia in Jõgeva on the third Sunday of Advent, also known as Gaudete Sunday.

The third advent candle on the city's Christmas tree was lit by Jõgeva Municipal Council chairman Raivo Meitus and Municipal Mayor Aare Olgo.

The Christmas Peace flame was lit together by Luhamets and Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu Siim Kallas (Reform). Everyone present was welcome to use the flame to light their own lanterns to take home with them.

"Declaring the Christmas Peace also means that we are prepared to admit that we, humans, make mistakes," Luhamets said. "We make mistakes, we hurt one another, we take wrong steps, we are selfish sometimes. And if we are willing to admit that we have behaved badly, then believe me, he who comes among us will cover all of our sins and grant us peace. In anticipation of the birth of the Christ Child, here in Jõgeva today I am declaring a nationwide Christmas Peace."

The declaration of Christmas Peace was followed by an Advent concert at Jõgeva Cultural Centre featuring a performance by Evelin Samuel-Randvere accompanied on the piano by Johan Randvere and clarinet by Marten Altrov.

Sunday marked the 14th time that the Christmas Peace in Estonia has been declared in Jõgeva.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Gallery: Nationwide Christmas peace declared in Jõgeva

