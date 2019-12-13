Estonian Railways to add departures on Russia route for holiday season

Due to increased demand during the approaching holidays, Estonian Railways (EVR) is adding departures to rail service between Estonia and Russia in late December and early January.

"The good news is that as many as eight additional trains have been planned for this year's Christmas and New Year period, which is a record-breaking all-time high, and the passenger load factor is promising to be very good as well," EVR communications director Monika Lilles told BNS. "The estimate for all of these additional trains is 4,000 people."

The additional train number 234 will depart from Moscow at 6:45 p.m. on December 27 and 28 and on January 2. Another additional train will also depart from Moscow at 4:20 p.m. on December 30 and at 6:15 p.m. on January 4-7, it appears from GoRail's website.

Train number 234 from Tallinn to Moscow will depart from Tallinn at 6:35 p.m. on December 29, January 3 and from January 5-8.

The train will not depart from either Moscow or Tallinn on December 31.

Lilles noted that in the first 11 months of 2019, the number of passengers on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg-Moscow rail route has increased by approximately 2 percent on year to 96,800 passengers.

-

