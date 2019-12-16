ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Embassy Christmas card drawn by 10-year-old Moscow native

The Estonian Embassy in Moscow's 2019 Christmas card as designed by Dasha Kotshurkina.
Photo: Reception at the Estonian Embassy in Moscow of children who participated in the Christmas card drawing contest. Author: Estonian Embassy in Moscow/Facebook
The Estonian Embassy in Moscow hosted a different sort of reception on Sunday: invited were young Moscow artists who had participated in a Christmas card drawing contest held by the embassy, ERR Moscow correspondent Anton Aleksejev reports.

It's not every day that Estonian Ambassador to Moscow Margus Laidre has to speak before such a young audience — the Estonian Embassy hosted children who had participated in its Christmas card drawing contest at a reception on Sunday.

38 young artists submitted drawings to the contest, which was won by ten-year-old Dasha Kotshurkina. Her drawing now graces the official 2019 Christmas card of the Estonian Embassy in Moscow, which the foreign representation sends to Russian and foreign diplomats as well as to the minister of foreign affairs, prime minister and president of Estonia.

"This is a Christmas card, and Christmas means certain symbols," Izopark Children's Gallery curator Aleksey Orlovsky said. "Of course, the teachers helped find these symbols, and then it was a matter of the children's creativity and teachers' skilled direction."

"We were given a picture of Vana Toomas (Old Thomas), and were asked to imagine where he is and what he is doing," Dasha recalled. "That's it!"

Dasha and her family will now have the chance to visit Estonia together, as the grand prize of the drawing contest was a trip for four to the Estonian capital of Tallinn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

christmasforeign representationsestonian embassy in moscow
