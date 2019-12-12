Gallery: First refugee Christmas bazaar takes place in Tallinn

For the first time the non-profit organization the Estonian Refugee Council (Eesti Pagulasabi) organized a Christmas bazaar for refugees in Tallinn.

People from Jordan, Pakistan, Syria, Venezuela and Togo took part and sold their products, Akuaalne kaamera reported.

Food and handicrafts were sold and beauty services were provided. There was also a photo exhibition called Freedom.

