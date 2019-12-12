ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: First refugee Christmas bazaar takes place in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Open gallery
12 photos
News

For the first time the non-profit organization the Estonian Refugee Council (Eesti Pagulasabi) organized a Christmas bazaar for refugees in Tallinn.

People from Jordan, Pakistan, Syria, Venezuela and Togo took part and sold their products, Akuaalne kaamera reported.

Food and handicrafts were sold and beauty services were provided. There was also a photo exhibition called Freedom.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

estonian refugee council
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
18:44

Estonian farmers: EU Green Deal can't entail unfair competition

18:10

Riigikogu to discuss pharmacy reform abolition next week

17:40

Internal security reserve more expensive than planned

17:10

E-election taskforce report complete, includes 25 improvement proposals

16:42

Approximately 50 people die each year in accidental fires

16:17

Gallery: First refugee Christmas bazaar takes place in Tallinn

16:03

Analysis: Hiring in Estonia hit new record in 2019

15:48

Finance minister: Construction of new oil refinery to begin in 2021

15:26

Kivirähk: Ratas' levelheadedness seeing support for Centre recover

15:05

Law changed to make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory

14:39

Extra flights added to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes during upcoming holidays

14:18

What the papers say: Future of Europe with Russia or without?

14:04

Riigikogu adopts amendments to Income Tax Act

13:42

Survey: Voting preferences by demographic group

13:08

Tõnis Lukas appoints Mart Laar representative on Cultural Endowment board

12:45

Warning strike planned after talks for reinstating school principal fail

12:29

Viljandi County faces family doctors shortage

12:10

First Estonian appointed European Commission spokesperson

11:43

Fees for applying for passport, ID abroad to increase by €30 next month

11:22

Lux Express cuts Tartu-Kuressaare route

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: