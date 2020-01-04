48 people staying at refugee centers in Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
Center for asylum-seekers in Vägeva.
Center for asylum-seekers in Vägeva. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
A total of 48 people were staying at the centers for asylum seekers in the villages of Vao and Vageva in Estonia at the beginning of January.

There were 33 people living in the Vao center, 24 asylum seekers and nine people who have been granted international protection, representatives of welfare services provider AS Hoolekandeteenused said.

Seven of the latter are so-called quota refugees who arrived in the country under the European Union migration plan. They are part of one family and arrived in Estonia in May last year, attempts to find them accommodation have not been successful so far.

The number of families living at the Vao center was four, and there are five, 15 men and children 13.

The people staying at the center are from eight countries, with the biggest numbers of people coming from Russia, Syria and Turkey.

The number of people staying at the center for asylum seekers at Vageva was 15, all of whom are asylum seekers.

The number of families staying at Vageva was two, women and men both numbered five and children also five. The residents of the center come from Russia, Nigeria, Uganda, Turkey and Iraq.

No new people arrived to stay at either center in December 2019. At the beginning of November, there were 42 and 23 people living in the Vao and Vageva centers, respectively.

Residents of the centers are offered the opportunity to learn the Estonian language three times a week. The Kohanemiskohvik (Acclimatization Cafe) event is held once a week in which people receive knowledge necessary for adapting to life in Estonia. Topics covered include local traditions, culture, studying and climate. 

Activities at the two centers in December largely focused on Christmas and New Year celebrations and putting up respective decorations, representatives of AS Hoolekandeteenused said. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

refugeesasylum seekers
