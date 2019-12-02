Interior minister: Estonia supports Dublin Regulation for asylum seekers

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
War refugees in Haapsalu. Photo is illustrative.
War refugees in Haapsalu. Photo is illustrative. Source: (ERR)
One of the topics to be discussed at a meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council of the European Union will be the reform of the common European asylum system, with regard to which Minister of the Interior Mart Helme said that Estonia supports adhering to the present principle of the Dublin Regulation.

The central topics of the meeting to be held on Monday will be the EU migration and asylum policy and the future of EU internal security, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of the Interior said. Also discussed with the representatives of the new European Commission will be priorities in the EU internal affairs over the coming few years.

"One of the topics to be discussed at the meeting is the reform of the common European asylum system, with regard to which a compromise has yet to be reached," Helme said, adding that the goal of the EU asylum reform, which was prompted by the migration crisis that began in 2015, was to harmonize and improve procedural requirements in the EU relating to the granting of international protection and the guarantees for applicants and recipients thereof.

The reform also seeks to better allocate asylum applications among member states and prevent applicants' secondary movements, he said.

"Estonia's positions in international relations have remained unchanged and we support adhering to the present principle of the Dublin Regulation without the mandatory allocation of irregular immigrants," Helme said. "What are rather held in Brussels today [Monday] are follow-up discussions, and no important decisions will be made."

Also discussed at the meeting will be the implementation of the interoperability regulation and the European Border and Coast Guard regulation.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

refugeesmigration
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

