Estonia had smallest number of asylum applications in EU in 2019

Estonia received the smallest number of asylum applications among all European Union member states in 2019, data from Eurostat show.

Only 100 people sought asylum in Estonia during the last 12 months.

Estonia's Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania received 165 and 540 applications, respectively.

In total all 28 EU member states received 624,955 asylum requests this year.

Although in most asylum requests the applicants' countries of origin has not been given, Eurostat data shows that Latvia received applications from asylum seekers from Nigeria, India and Afghanistan.

In the third quarter of 2019, most asylum seekers in the EU came from Syria, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and Iraq. Asylum seekers from these countries accounted for approximately 32 percent of all people applying for asylum in the EU from July until the end of September.

