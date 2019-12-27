ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: Tallinn city district campaign calls for donations, not fireworks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

New Year's fireworks at Vabaduse väljak in Tallinn. January 1, 2019.
New Year's fireworks at Vabaduse väljak in Tallinn. January 1, 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
While the capital city's major fireworks display at Vabaduse väljak will still go on as planned, the Central Tallinn government has launched a campaign encouraging people to skip buying New Year's fireworks and instead donate the money to the Tallinna Children's Hospital Foundation for the purchase of a pediatric reanimobile ambulance, daily Postimees writes.

"Just as in the last two years, our charity campaign has two goals: to protect the environment and to support those in need," Central Tallinn City District Elder Vladimir Svet (Centre) said, adding that people setting off their own fireworks run the risk of injuring or traumatizing people and pets alike, and often leave trash behind as well, Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

A pediatric reanimobile, which must be equipped to provide the same conditions as provided in the intensive care unit (ICU), is summoned in addition to a regular ambulance in response to critical situations involving children, of which there have been 1,250 over the past five years at Tallinn Children's Hospital.

Callers in Estonia can donate to support the purchase of a new pediatric reanimobile, which, fully equipped, costs approximately €200,000, by calling 900 7705 to donate €5, 900 7710 to donate €10 or 900 7715 to donate €25.

Acknowledging that fireworks are nonetheless an integral part of ringing in the new year, Svet invited everyone to come celebrate safely at Vabaduse väljak, where a New Year's concert will begin at 10 p.m. and a professional fireworks display will be held at midnight.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinnfireworksnew year's evedonations
