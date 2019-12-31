ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Fireworks retailers hit out at New Year display bans ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
New Year's fireworks at Vabaduse väljak in Tallinn. January 1, 2019.
New Year's fireworks at Vabaduse väljak in Tallinn. January 1, 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Fireworks retailers have hit out at calls to celebrate New Year's Eve without pyrotechnics, both from members of the public, particularly pet-owners, and local authorities.

"Dogs are able to bark 24/7, and unfortunately, neighbors can do nothing," said Eduard Tani, director of fireworks maker Keskus Arnika OÜ.

"When we let off fireworks nowadays, and a dog gets frightened, then everyone seems to go up on their hind legs. The question is, who in Estonia is more valuable - a person or a dog?" Tani went on.

Tani added that the decision by many municiaplities across the country to not host a fireworks display to see in 2020, could actually make the situation worse for dogs and other pets, as more people stay at home to have their own displays in their backyards rather than attending the town's official version.

Pärnu city government says it is not having a fireworks show this year, and Otepää and Valga municipalities have joined it; while Tallinn is holding its annual fireworks display in Vabaduse väljak, the city government says it is weighing up having an alternative, such as a lights show, from next year, and the city center district has encouraged residents not to hold displays of their own, citing environmental concerns as well as pet issues. The Lasnamäe district has also said it will not have a display.

Fireworks shows have not only been cancelled ahead of the festive season; a planned fireworks display marking a sales drive at a shopping center in Haapsalu in October was cancelled following pressure from local pet owners.

"There was one New Year's Eve in Estonia where many cities opted out of having fireworks displays. That was when there was a tsunami in Thailand (the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami-ed). And then people came to our desk and said they had to make their own displays, because the city wasn't holding one," he said.

Ivo Melder, board chair or fireworks company, Ruf Eesti, also rejects environmental arguments and says while fireworks may light up the sky, they cause is little tangible damage.

"These fireworks are not made from toxic materials. The ecological footprint from fireworks is definitely at the lower end, rather than the top end [of the scale]. The materials used are recyclable, heavy metals are not used, and air oxygen is not consumed by the fireworks," Melder said, adding that the current anti-firework attitude in Estonia is a temporary fad, in his opinion.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

new year's evefireworks in tallinnfirewoks in estoniafireworks displays in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:45

Omniva delivers 1.5 million packages to customers in December

14:11

Russian winter holiday tourist season reaches peak

13:32

Rail workers' trade union, Elron conclude collective agreement for 2020

12:59

Fireworks retailers hit out at New Year display bans

12:44

Nearly 25,000 travel between mainland, western islands over Christmas

12:26

ERR News New Year schedule Updated

12:01

War of Independence ceasefire centennial to be marked on Friday

11:28

Tänak and Järveoja WRC Catalunya win bags sporting moment of the year

10:52

Helme promising to initiate lowering of diesel excise duty rate

10:13

Paper: Estonian officials preparing for possible Putin, Trump visits

09:36

Smart Bike Share system voted Tartu's Deed of 2019

09:04

No end-of-year meeting between president and government this year

08:35

Saarts: Split between openness and closeness in Estonian society

30.12

114 new research projects to be launched in Estonia in 2020

30.12

President Kersti Kaljulaid celebrates birthday with Kadriorg reception

30.12

M.V.Wool seeking to relaunch Vihterpalu fish plant

30.12

Andrus Raudsalu: Management has not meddled in content at Postimees

30.12

Narva Town Hall to get makeover starting 2020

30.12

Ratas: Government doing everything to ensure Estonia's security

30.12

December industrial confidence up, retail confidence down on month

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: