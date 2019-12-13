Pärnu will not hold New Year's fireworks display

Pärnu City Government will not hold fireworks display this New Year and will concentrate on decorating the city space instead and setting a good example for others.

"We have discussed whether there should be an alternative to firing thousands of euros [in to the sky] and find that we would rather contribute to decorating the city with more light ornaments that are much more durable. Additionally, giving up fireworks sets a good example," said Mayor Romek Kosenkranius. Adding that Pärnu is not the first municipality to give up fireworks in Pärnu County, but it wants to set a good example.

This year there are Christmas trees on Independence Square and Central Square as well as in streets and parks in the heart of the city. Pärnu has also installed light decorations in places where they have never been before.

On Christmas Eve and near the Independence Square, there will be a Christmas fair and a light show.

The city believes fireworks will not offer anything new but would scare some people and animals would be disturbed by the unexpected noise.

