Rescue Board encourages people to make sure their homes are safe

ERR News
Christmas lights on a Christmas tree.
Source: ERR
The Rescue Board is encouraging people to follow their advice to keep their homes safe at Christmas and to reduce the chance of accidents.

Head of the Safety Supervision Department at the Rescue Board Tagne Tähe said: "This year, rescue events have been fueled by food and electric accidents which have had sad consequences. Therefore, we encourage everyone to act safely during the holidays and also to notice relatives, neighbors and acquaintances who are unable to ensure their own safety. Offer your help and help prevent accidents during the holiday season,"

Tähe also said the Rescue Board think a smoke detector would make a great gift.

Make Christmas safe by following these safety tips:

Check smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are clean and in good working order. This is evidenced by an audible tone when the test button is pressed.

Keep an eye on food which is cooking in the oven or on the stove.

Use electric candles instead of real candles on your Christmas tree and make sure they are in working order. Do not leave them on at night.

Burning candles should never be placed near flammable materials or left unattended. 

A burning fireplace or stove should not be left unattended, as sparks flying from the fireplace or stove may set the floor or carpet on fire.

Use fireworks in a designated and safe place. For instructions, see the product's packaging.

The power supply must not be overloaded with electrical equipment as hot wires can short circuit. 

Editor: Helen Wright

rescue board
