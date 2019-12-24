Police urge drivers to be patient during holiday season

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
PPA badge (picture is illustrative).
The Police and Border Guard (PPA) is urging drivers to allow more time than usual for their journeys and to be patient so everyone can have a 'safe and peaceful' Christmas.

Lt. Col. Toomas Malva said: "The holiday mood is also reflected in traffic, when everyone should be given a little more time than usual to arrive at their destination. To ensure that everyone gets home safely and close to their loved ones, we recommend being patient and understanding with other road users."

 Malva said the police will be out during the holidays with greater force to ensure traffic safety as well as safety in other public places. "During the holidays, the likelihood of drinking is increased. So be aware of your limits and stick to them."

The PPA also issued some advice for the holidays:

Drive safely: Observe road and weather conditions, stick to speed limits and take into account other road users. Make sure drivers have not consumed alcohol before driving.

Be visible: Always wear a reflector in the dark so that all drivers can see you.

Take care of your loved ones: We wish you a happy holiday with family and friends. Any misunderstanding can be overcome and resolved without aggression and violence.

Be kind: If you notice someone in distress, ask if they need help and call the emergency number 112 if necessary.

Protect your home: Make sure you keep your doors and windows closed and leave valuable things out of sight when leaving home for an extended period of time.

Editor: Helen Wright

