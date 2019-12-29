Police: Holiday season domestic violence up from last year

Domestic violence during the holiday period increased compared with the same period last year, according to ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera. At the same time, traffic accidents were negligible.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) received 195 calls relating to domestic violence over the holiday period, up from 178 this time last year.

The number of road traffic accidents in which people sustained injuries totalled eight, BNS reports, though drink driving figures – the PPA apprehended 33 people driving over the legal limit on December 25 alone – was cause for concern, according to Varmo Rein, PPA head of patrol operations.

Rein added that the PPA's presence will be enhanced on New Year's Eve, particularly through the night.

