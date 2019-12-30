Narva police stop drunk bus driver

Police in Narva apprehended a bus driver who was driving under the influence of alcohol on Saturday.

Passengers on the bus the driver was in charge of, operated by ATKO lines, noticed he was under the influence and called the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) as a result.

The PPA commended passengers for their actions in reporting the incident and issuing a plea against drink driving.

"What do you do if a driver gives off the violent stink of heavy drinking, rather than a friendly greeting?" the PPA wrote on its social media page.

"Narva city residents informed the police about a city bus driver after becoming well aware of alcohol vapor floating round the bus, discerinbel to anyone with a nose."

"As a driver, behind steering wheel, you are not responsible just for your own life and safety, but that of everyone who is travelling at the same time. Keep yourself and others alive. If you drink, don't drive!" the post ended.

