ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Narva police stop drunk bus driver ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Narva bus which had been driven by a drunk driver.
The Narva bus which had been driven by a drunk driver. Source: PPA
News

Police in Narva apprehended a bus driver who was driving under the influence of alcohol on Saturday.

Passengers on the bus the driver was in charge of, operated by ATKO lines, noticed he was under the influence and called the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) as a result.

The PPA commended passengers for their actions in reporting the incident and issuing a plea against drink driving.

"What do you do if a driver gives off the violent stink of heavy drinking, rather than a friendly greeting?" the PPA wrote on its social media page.

"Narva city residents informed the police about a city bus driver after becoming well aware of alcohol vapor floating round the bus, discerinbel to anyone with a nose."

"As a driver, behind steering wheel, you are not responsible just for your own life and safety, but that of everyone who is travelling at the same time. Keep yourself and others alive. If you drink, don't drive!" the post ended.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

narvappapublic transportdrink driving
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:34

Andrus Raudsalu: Management has not meddled in content at Postimees

17:06

Narva Town Hall to get makeover starting 2020

16:42

Ratas: Government doing everything to ensure Estonia's security

16:18

December industrial confidence up, retail confidence down on month

16:03

Kaljulaid to visit Chile, Antarctica next month

15:37

Raido Ränkel and Tuuli Tomingas crowned Estonian biathlon champions

15:21

ERR News looks back at 2019 in Estonia

14:57

ETV brings a wealth of programs to see in the New Year

14:21

Reinsalu: Ratas has right to choose family over Independence Day reception

13:44

Finnish tourist numbers on the rise – new generations traveling to Estonia

13:07

Nearly half million people using Smart-ID in Estonia

12:32

Number of measles cases in Estonia this year up to 27

11:39

2019: Three pollsters' party ratings in review

10:37

Small pharmacies offering drugs for cheaper than major chains

09:58

Hunt's Colts lose final game of the 2019 season

09:41

Paper: Veerpalu's trackside actions bothering skiers

08:36

Narva police stop drunk bus driver

29.12

Supermarket Selver e-store now accepting orders in Tartu

29.12

Opposition MP announces campaign calling for a positive January

29.12

Bus carrying nearly 70 passengers crashes, rolls off Tallinn-Narva highway

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: