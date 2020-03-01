ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Man drives through border checkpoint in Narva without stopping ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Narva border crossing point.
Narva border crossing point. Source: ERR
News

A Mitsubishi Pajero ran a border checkpoint in Narva in the early hours of Sunday. The driver was later apprehended in the city.

Operational information chief for the East Prefecture Alar Karu told ERR that the driver of the jeep did not stop for inspection and drove straight through the border gate at 2.40 a.m.

He added that police officers who responded to the incident found the man and his vehicle on Rakvere Street in Narva.

"A middle-aged man has been arrested and taken to the police station. His person and other details of the incident will be determined in the course of a criminal investigation," Karu said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

narva border checkpointestonia-russia bordereast prefecture
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:12

Isamaa seeking to establish state-supported family conciliation system

14:45

Erkki Keldo: Tax debate welcome

13:33

Baltic joint proposal makes top 8 in global IMF Anti-Corruption Challenge

12:34

Estonian fintech IuteCredit suing Republic of Kosovo

12:03

Police hotline 110 closes

11:34

Man drives through border checkpoint in Narva without stopping

10:24

EU figures: Estonia high on defense expenditure, lower on social protection

09:21

Increase in third, fourth and subsequent children born in Estonia in 2019

08:26

European Parliament considers coronavirus MEP remote working

07:32

Gallery and Video: Uku Suviste Estonia's 2020 Eurovision entry

29.02

Tartu University Hospital department head charged with bribe-taking

29.02

Industry association: Lightweight plastic bags in supermarkets not needed

29.02

Estonia initiates UNSC emergency meeting on Syria

29.02

Eesti Laul final takes place Saturday night

29.02

Credit rating agency S&P hikes Estonia's outlook to positive

29.02

Tax board having difficulty giving away clothes for free

29.02

Estonia comes sixth in mixed biathlon relay race in Minsk

29.02

Foreign minister reiterates Turkey solidarity in Syria airstrikes aftermath

29.02

Estonia's healthcare sector confirms coronavirus readiness

29.02

Gallery: Pro-celebrity tennis game a part of Eesti Laul coverage

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: