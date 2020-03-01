Man drives through border checkpoint in Narva without stopping

A Mitsubishi Pajero ran a border checkpoint in Narva in the early hours of Sunday. The driver was later apprehended in the city.

Operational information chief for the East Prefecture Alar Karu told ERR that the driver of the jeep did not stop for inspection and drove straight through the border gate at 2.40 a.m.

He added that police officers who responded to the incident found the man and his vehicle on Rakvere Street in Narva.

"A middle-aged man has been arrested and taken to the police station. His person and other details of the incident will be determined in the course of a criminal investigation," Karu said.

