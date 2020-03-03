Police analyzing lessons learned from Narva border gate crash

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
A car sped and crashed through a gate at the border crossing station in Narva.
A car sped and crashed through a gate at the border crossing station in Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is analyzing their capabilities and shortcomings in light of an incident in which someone crossing the Estonian border into Narva crashed through the gate at the border point in the early hours of Sunday, Narva Border Crossing Point director Üllar Kustala said on Tuesday.

"Regardless of what incident and where it takes place, it serves to essentially allow us to make all sorts of changes to our work tactics or equipment if necessary, or polish any operations that have been worked out today," Kustala said. "And as this is still pretty fresh for us, over the past 48 hours we have been drawing up an analysis in which we will highlight all of our strengths and weaknesses."

What changes the results of the analysis could mean for the border crossing point, the PPA official couldn't yet say.

Kustala noted that a representative of the Estonian border has already been in contact with the Russian side regarding the incident. "I can confirm that all details that interest us have already been discussed with them, and the exchange of information was at a very good level," he added.

PPA communications director Tuuli Härson told ERR that no decision has currently been made as a result of this interest to make changes to border infrastructure.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Anatoli Bogdanov, a Russian citizen, sped through Narva Border Crossing Point, ramming through the gate and barrier with his vehicle. He was later caught on Rakvere Street.

Viru County Court sentenced Bogdanov to three months in prison on Monday. The court opted not to expel the driver from the country.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

narvapolice and border guard board
