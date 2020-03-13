PPA to close all customer service offices until Tuesday

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will close all their customer service offices around Estonia to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The service halls will be closed until at least the evening of March 16, but the closure may be extended.

Head of the PPA's Office of Identity and Status Margit Ratnik said: "To do everything possible to block the spread of the virus and to protect people's health, we are temporarily closing all of the customer service offices which are visited by thousands of people every day."

The services will be closed on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16.

The PPA will keep the public informed through the media and on their web page politsei.ee.

Several services can be used without leaving your home in the self-service environment.

