ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

PPA to close all customer service offices until Tuesday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
PPA office on Tammsaare tee in Tallinn
PPA office on Tammsaare tee in Tallinn Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will close all their customer service offices around Estonia to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The service halls will be closed until at least the evening of March 16, but the closure may be extended.

Head of the PPA's Office of Identity and Status Margit Ratnik said: "To do everything possible to block the spread of the virus and to protect people's health, we are temporarily closing all of the customer service offices which are visited by thousands of people every day."

The services will be closed on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16.

The PPA will keep the public informed through the media and on their web page politsei.ee.

Several services can be used without leaving your home in the self-service environment. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

ppamargit ratnikcoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:37

Ida-Viru Central Hospital chief doctor: Home best place for isolation

14:18

Tallinn Central Library to stay open, National Library closes from Friday Updated

14:14

President's monthly salary to increase to €6,661, MP's to €4,330

13:43

PPA to close all customer service offices until Tuesday

13:30

Kiik: Virus spreading in hospitals and among medical staff greatest risk

13:13

Tänak in third place going into Rally Mexico day two

12:47

Tallink halts Tallinn-Stockholm return cruise ticket sales

12:24

Kallas: Reform Party ready to work closely with government

12:01

Additional border controls are focused on larger virus outbreaks

11:46

Family doctor dispels coronavirus social media myths

11:21

Native Language Day e-dictation exercise postponed

10:54

Reps: We need effective online classroom simulation as schools close

10:29

Island ferries allowing passengers to stay in cars during journeys

10:16

Bank of Estonia chief: We back up commercial banks

10:04

Social affairs minister: 41 confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia Updated

09:57

Banks prepared to give grace period to borrowers facing coronavirus effects

09:42

Estonian embassies join E-notar distant authentication pilot project

09:16

Statistics Estonia suspending interviewers' home visits

08:46

Volunteer food bank postpones April food drive after coronavirus spread

08:23

Prime minister: Government calls on nation to unite in emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: