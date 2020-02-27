PPA close Tammsaare office in Tallinn to disinfect premises

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
PPA office on Tammsaare tee in Tallinn
PPA office on Tammsaare tee in Tallinn Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has temporarily closed an office on Tammsaare Road in Tallinn on Thursday to disinfection the premises after an ambulance took a client to the hospital to test for coronavirus.

The person who was taken to the hospital had the symptoms of a cold when they came to the service. 

They will undergo testing to determine if they have coronavirus COVID-19. In the case of a positive result, the Health Board will identify those in contact with the patient.

The Health Board will provide information on the case as soon as possible. The PPA will announce the reopening of the service through the media.

The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to two weeks, until the symptoms appear, the infected person is not very infectious.

Editor: Helen Wright

