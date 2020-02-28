PPA Tammsaare bureau in Tallinn reopens

The Police and Border Guard Board reopened their office on Tammsaare Road in Tallinn at 9 a.m. on Friday after disinfecting the premises.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) temporarily closed an office on Tammsaare Road in Tallinn on Thursday to disinfection the premises after an ambulance took a client to the hospital to test for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The person who was taken to the hospital had the symptoms of a cold when they came to the service.

On Thursday morning the first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Estonia. 11 tests were subsequently carried out yesterday which were negative.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!