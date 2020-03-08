Estonian police to start providing coronavirus info on national borders

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is to start distributing leaflets providing information on the novel coronavirus on national borders, as requested by the Health Board.

The PPA has requested additional resources for provision of information on Estonia's southern and eastern borders, booklets with information on the virus are likewise distributed at Tallinn airport and seaport by Health Board officials, spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard said.

"The information provided by the Health Board will be relayed on the eastern border to visitors from Russia as part of routine border inspection. Police patrols may stop passengers coming from Latvia in Ikla and Valga to likewise hand over the health information. We are relaying the Health Board's information to people for the sake of their wellbeing and to ensure they will be able to recognize these health problems and turn to the right place for help if needed," Tago Trei from the PPA headquarters said.

At present, 10 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, all of whom had visited an at-risk area before exhibiting virus symptoms. Identifying imported cases of the virus is paramount for preventing local transmission, according to the Health Board.

Coronavirus symptoms are similar to those of the flu and manifest within two weeks. The patient develops a cough, fever and/or breathing difficulties. People who have grounds to suspect that they are infected should consult with their family doctor or make a call to the family doctor hotline 1220. In case of more serious symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, a call should be made to the emergency number 112.

On the basis of the risk assessment of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the risk areas of the spread of the coronavirus at the moment are China, Iran, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the North Italian regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont.

